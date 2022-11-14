This next installment of the Dutton family story premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the first teaser trailer for 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'

It's time to meet another generation of the Dutton family, first introduced in Taylor Sheridan's massively popular Yellowstone.

Whereas 1883, the first prequel to the Paramount Network series, took us back to the Wild West, 1923 will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Harrison Ford stars as grizzled family patriarch Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as his equally tough wife Cara, an Irish immigrant.

"Violence has always haunted this family," Cara intones below in the first 1923 teaser trailer. "It followed us from the Scottish highlands, the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here. And where it doesn't follow, we hunt it down. We seek it."

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ford called Jacob the hard-working "silverback" of the Duttons, adding that he and Cara are "totally wrapped up in each other."

"There's very little that sustains them other than themselves and the hard work and investment they put into their future and their family," he said. "It is a tough life, and it's full of not just physical challenges but moral ones as well."

"You need someone who is capable of making decisions, and hopefully making the right decisions, but at least making a decision and going with it — in other words, a leader," Mirren told Vanity Fair. "That's what has propelled them into this position of running the ranch, running the family, being the linchpin around whom, at this moment in time, the family revolves."

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

1923 debuts Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

