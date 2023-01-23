Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special

Is it possible to have sex so good you send a whole city into pandemonium? That's what Harley and Ivy are about to find out in Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special.

Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?

For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.

The trailer begins with an overview of who's sweet on who in the DC universe. We see Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan) dropping off chocolates for the recently-imprisoned Bruce Wayne (Diedrich Bader); Kite Man (Matt Oberg) and Golden Glider (Cathy Ang) flying through the sky in a heart shape; and Bane (James Adomian) appealing to the Demon Etrigan for romantic help (cursed to always speak in rhymes, Etrigan has a very funny response). Even the galactic supervillain Darkseid (Michael Ironside) has found love, it seems.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special | Official Trailer | HBO Max Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) get naughty in the 'Harley Quinn' Valentine's Day special. | Credit: HBO Max

Then there's Harley and Ivy. Despite Ivy's wishes for their Valentine's celebration to be "low-key," Harley's love for the romantic holiday causes her to go over the top. Their sex is so good that Ivy unleashes her emotion-manipulating pheromones all over the city, transforming Gotham into one big, messy orgy.

How can it possibly get crazier from there? We'll just have to see when Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special streams on HBO Max on Feb. 9.

