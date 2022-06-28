Harley Quinn season 3 trailer promises more sex, blood, and filth

Season 2 of Harley Quinn ended on a hopeful note, with the titular protagonist (Kaley Cuoco) riding off into the sunset with her best friend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) — the two having finally embraced their romantic feelings for each other. It could easily have been a "happily ever after" ending, but don't worry: Season 3 is coming roaring to HBO Max this July, and the new trailer promises even more blood, sex, and filth from the DC animated series.

Since we last saw them, Harley and Ivy have been on a worldwide "Eat, Bang, Kill" tour — which you can read about in the tie-in comic of the same name by Tee Franklin and Max Sarin. The pair returns to Gotham City to find their old pals Clayface (Alan Tudyk) and King Shark (Ron Funches) imprisoned and looking a little worse for wear.

Harley and Ivy aren't the only ones with sex on their mind, though. The season 3 trailer features a brief scene of Batman and Catwoman engaging in oral sex (apparently that previously-vetoed joke made it through after all that hooplah last year) and a longer scene of Swamp Thing making out with his human wife Abigail (Harley is grossed out by that, but trust us when we say that the classic "Rite of Spring" issue of Swamp Thing by Alan Moore and Steve Bissette is a truly beautiful comic). Harley and Ivy even run into the 21st-century Batman villain group known as the Court of Owls, and guess what? In this version, they're really just an orgy!

Plus, real-life director James Gunn shows up as himself and sits in a vibrating chair made out of Clayface. Though Gunn made his breakthrough directing the Guardians of the Galaxy movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has recently been a big part of DC's movies and shows with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Harley Quinn Season 3 trailer James Gunn as himself in 'Harley Quinn.' | Credit: HBO Max

The first three episodes of Harley Quinn season 3 hit HBO Max on July 28, with another episode following weekly through Sept. 15. Watch the new trailer above.

