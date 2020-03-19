Exclusive Harley Quinn season 2 trailer introduces Catwoman, Mr. Freeze

Harley Quinn type TV Show network DC Universe genre Animated,

Superhero

Hungry for new shows to watch during this period of social distancing? Anyone with a DC Universe subscription would be happy to tell you that the new Harley Quinn animated series makes for a delightful, profane, violent binge. Luckily for fans of the recently-concluded first season, season 2 is already set to begin on the streaming service next month. EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer for the new batch of episodes.

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco in the titular role. As in the recent live-action Birds of Prey film, Harley has recently gone through a breakup with the Joker, and makes up for it by surrounding herself with a circle of new friends. Here, the crew consists of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), Harley's best friend and possibly more; Clayface (Alan Tudyk), a monstrous shapeshifter who desperately wants to get taken seriously as an actor; Dr. Psycho (Tony Hale), a diminutive telepath and former Wonder Woman adversary who finds himself losing prestige after one too many misogynist comments in public; King Shark (Ron Funches), a humanoid shark who prioritizes his wit and social media skills over his inhuman strength; and Frank (J.B. Smoove), Ivy's foul-mouthed talking plant.

But season 2 is also set to bring in some new faces from the villainous side of Gotham City. Sanaa Lathan has been cast as Catwoman, and Alfred Molina will voice Mr. Freeze. You can get your first glimpse at them in the trailer above. As an indication of the show's sense of humor, you can even see Harley use a blowtorch to carve a vagina-shaped opening in the walls of Freeze's ice fortress. Having finally overcome the Joker (Tudyk) at the end of season 1, Harley is going into season 2 ready to become "the world's most feared supervillain" — she just has to deal with all the competition. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice Psycho riding flying Parademons at one point, which begs the question, might Harley have to deal with Darkseid himself? Only one way to find out. But the most intriguing moment for any shippers out there might be the shot of Harley and Ivy holding hands...

The 13-episode second season of Harley Quinn premieres April 3 on DC Universe, and will release subsequent installments on a weekly basis. Watch the trailer above, and check out the colorful key art below.

Image zoom Warner Bros Television

