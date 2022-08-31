Harley Quinn renewed for season 4 with new showrunner amidst Warner Bros. tumult

Sarah Peters will take over from co-creators Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern in the future adventures of Harley and Ivy.

It's a time of great change at Warner Bros. and there remains a lot of uncertainty regarding DC Comics screen properties. Following the merger with Discovery, the studio has canceled the Batgirl movie and purged various animated shows from the HBO Max streaming service entirely. But amidst all this tumult, the Harley Quinn animated series — which tackles DC's stable of superheroes and supervillains with bloody, sexy, slapstick fun — has been renewed for season 4.

There is change in the air, though. Sarah Peters will step up as executive producer and showrunner for season 4, taking over from co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. Harley Quinn fans shouldn't be alarmed, though: Peters has already written some of the show's best episodes, like season 2 standout "Bachelorette," as well as the season 3 premiere.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) on the 'Harley Quinn' animated series. | Credit: HBO Max

"We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue," Schumacker and Halpern said in a statement. "And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as the title character, who seeks to make a new life for herself after breaking up with her longtime toxic boyfriend the Joker (Alan Tudyk) in the first episode. She is greatly aided in that by her best friend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and their relationship became romantic by the end of season 2. So far, season 3 has detailed the ups and downs of these two powerful women learning to live with each other.

When EW spoke with Halpern and Schumacker at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (see the video above), they said "as long as we are in charge of the show, Harley and Ivy will never break up." Peters' ascension as showrunner seems to throw some uncertainty on that, but again — she is one of the primary architects of the characters' romance, having written several of the pivotal episodes.

New episodes of Harley Quinn premiere Thursdays on HBO Max. There are about three left before the end of season 3. But the future looks bright!

