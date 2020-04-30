Harley Quinn type TV Show network DC Universe genre Animated,

DC Universe's Harley Quinn animated series focuses a lot on the title character and other villains in her orbit. This means that though the events of the show take place in Gotham City, Batman (Diedrich Bader) only shows up once in a while. The Dark Knight has been even more absent from the proceedings in season 2 since the season 1 finale left him comatose amid the devastation inflicted on Gotham by the Joker (Alan Tudyk). That all changes with this week's episode, which focuses entirely on Batman. The episode begins by poking fun at fanboys — as you can see in the exclusive clip above.

The upcoming episode is titled "Batman's Back Man," and the cold open is a rare meta moment for Harley Quinn. It features two DC fanboys, clad in shirts referencing infamous fandom brouhahas from the last couple years and debating whether they should watch the new episode of Harley Quinn on their TV's DC Universe app. One of them, dressed in a "Release the Snyder Cut" shirt, disdains the show as material for "12-year-old girls," despite a pretty in-depth knowledge of recent plot developments. The other, dressed in a shirt declaring "The Last Jedi Is Not Canon," points out that he watched all five seasons of Gotham and didn't seem to have a problem with their loose approach to adaptation. Between that and the fact that Rise of Skywalker actually did invalidate most of the plot points from The Last Jedi, he seems to be the smarter of the two.

Watch the clip above. New episodes of Harley Quinn hit DC Universe on Fridays.

