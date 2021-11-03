Harlem trailer touts guest stars Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy, and a Cousin Skeeter reunion

Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver delivers a fresh look at four best girlfriends trying their best to level up their professional and romantic lives in NYC on this Amazon Prime series.

Enter Harlem, as seen in the trailer above, a new Amazon Prime Video series starring Meagan Good as a faltering anthropology professor named Camille, Grace Byers as a wide-eyed trust-fund fashion designer named Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai as a brash, bohemian singer named Angie, and Jerrie Johnson as a guarded successful tech entrepreneur named Tye.

The trailer also teases some big guest stars like TV icons Whoopi Goldberg, Andrea Martin, and Jasmine Guy, and a possible Cousin Skeeter reunion between Good and Robert Ri'chard (who is seen here playing a stripper).

Harlem The four stars of Prime Video show 'Harlem.' | Credit: Sarah Shatz/Amazon Studios

Oliver previously told EW that the idea for Harlem came from noticing prior to Girls Trip that "there just wasn't a lot of like Black female friendship stories on the air." She later noticed that the shows about women that were available painted turning 30 as the finish line for personal and professional success, which didn't resonate with her and her friends' experience. In writing the show, she thought "let's be truthful about how the thirties doesn't necessarily mean that you have it all together."

Harlem Poster by New York artist Jade Purple Brown for the new Amazon series 'Harlem.' | Credit: Amazon Studios

All 10 episodes of Harlem premiere Dec. 3 on Prime Video.

