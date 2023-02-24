Harlem cast on that season 2 cliffhanger: 'Which one of us is it?'

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of Harlem.

Harlem packed a lot of plot into the the season 2 finale — including a sweet first date, two sad break-ups, a rapprochement between BFFs, and surprise marriage proposal — but creator Tracy Oliver saved the biggest bombshell for the final few seconds. One of Harlem's core four — Camille (Meagan Good), Angie (Shoniqua Shanai), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), or Quinn (Grace Byers) — is pregnant!

"When we got this final reveal of the last episode, we literally were like, 'Which one of us is it?'" Good told EW during an interview at the SCAD TVfest in Atlanta. Johnson added that "the writers are very tight-lipped," but the actress has a clear idea of what she absolutely does not want to happen.

"I can say I do not want it to be Tye," she said, looking into the camera for emphasis. "Tye has been through enough!" As her co-stars protested ("I want it to be Tye!" said Good), Oliver maintained her Sphinx-like silence — so fans will have to wait until (the yet-to-be-announced) season 3 to find out which leading lady will be playing pregnant.

Harlem Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, Meagan Good, Grace Byers on 'Harlem' | Credit: Amazon Prime

The cast also reflected on the concept of Black joy, which Camille and Jameson (Sullivan Jones) celebrate with a joint presentation at Columbia in the finale. "I would say Black joy is rediscovering your inner child," said Oliver. "What we used to love and appreciate as kids, we kind of lose sight of that as we grow up. For me as an adult now, I'm trying to rediscover that freedom."

To hear more from the cast — including Jasmine Guy's favorite Patricia put-down ("The meaner they are, the funnier they are to me") and what wardrobe they took from the set — watch the full video above.

Harlem seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

