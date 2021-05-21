New Jersey high school student Kathleen Palmer's Cubist rendering of Will Graham and Dr. Lecter is one of this year's winners in the Congressional Art Competition.

Hannibal fan art will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, and Bryan Fuller is loving it

There's still no news of a potential season 4 for the beloved horror series Hannibal, but Fannibals everywhere can at least take solace in the fact that a piece of fan art for the show will soon be enshrined in the U.S. Capitol.

Every year, the U.S. House of Representatives hosts the Congressional Art Competition, a nationwide high school visual art contest. Participating representatives solicit entries from high school students in their district, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., and the winning works are displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol building.

This year, that crop of winners includes "Dolce," a piece by New Jersey high school student Kathleen Palmer. Titled after a season 3 Hannibal episode, "Dolce" depicts series protagonists Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) in a Cubist style. Will's head sprouts stag antlers and a raven sits on Hannibal's shoulder in a reference to the show's often surrealist imagery.

Palmer's win was announced on Twitter both by her school, Shawnee High School, and her district representative, Andy Kim (D-New Jersey). It didn't take long for series creator Bryan Fuller to see it, and chime in with supportive hashtags #FannibalFamilyForever and #FanArtIsArt.

Kim replied to Fuller with a question: "If I invite you to the Capitol to see the artwork, does that mean there will be a season 4?"

"I hope so!" Fuller shot back.

See the piece below or in the U.S. Capitol building for the next year.