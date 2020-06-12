Hannibal Buress' new comedy special Miami Nights to stream for free on YouTube

The special, titled Miami Nights, is set to debut July 3. Per Buress' wishes, it will stream for free on YouTube, and fans can RSVP for the stream at his official website .

As hinted in a teaser trailer that also arrived Friday, the special centers on Buress' 2017 arrest in Miami for disorderly intoxication. The video features what looks like bodycam footage from the arrest, in which Buress can be heard saying, "Hey, what's up, YouTube? It's me, Hannibal Buress. This cop stupid as f—." A different video of the arrest famously circulated online afterward, in which Buress can be heard demanding to know what he was being detained for. One officer told him "trespassing," though he was later booked for disorderly intoxication instead.