Hannibal Buress' new comedy special Miami Nights to stream for free on YouTube
The comedian also unveiled the trailer for the special, which is centered on his 2017 arrest.
After months of dropping hints, comedian and actor Hannibal Buress has finally revealed the details of his next comedy special.
The special, titled Miami Nights, is set to debut July 3. Per Buress' wishes, it will stream for free on YouTube, and fans can RSVP for the stream at his official website.
As hinted in a teaser trailer that also arrived Friday, the special centers on Buress' 2017 arrest in Miami for disorderly intoxication. The video features what looks like bodycam footage from the arrest, in which Buress can be heard saying, "Hey, what's up, YouTube? It's me, Hannibal Buress. This cop stupid as f—." A different video of the arrest famously circulated online afterward, in which Buress can be heard demanding to know what he was being detained for. One officer told him "trespassing," though he was later booked for disorderly intoxication instead.
According to the police report, before the events captured on camera, Buress had approached the cops seeking help ordering an Uber. The case against him was later dismissed.
Check out the teaser for Miami Nights above and a poster below.
