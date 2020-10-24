Eric Andre says Hannibal Buress will depart The Eric Andre Show after season 5 premiere

Looks like even more changes are coming to The Eric Andre Show this season.

Ahead of the Adult Swim series' long-awaited fifth-season premiere, Andre announced that his longtime co-host Hannibal Buress will depart the show after the season's first episode.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it is with a heavy heart that i announce that the yin to my yang, the wickedly funny @hannibalburess ends his reign as co-host tomorrow night at midnight @adultswim," Andre wrote on Twitter. "Love you HB. It's been an amazing decade with you."

Buress has been a fixture of The Eric Andre Show since its 2012 debut, as Andre's (slightly) more even-keeled co-host. In July, he released his latest comedy special, Miami Nights, which centered around Buress' 2017 arrest in Miami for disorderly intoxication.

The Eric Andre Show is set to return Sunday at midnight on Adult Swim after a four-year hiatus. (Buress is visible in one of the photos from the new season that EW debuted last month.) Andre previously teased what's to come in season 5 to EW, including his latest physical transformation. “I waxed my entire body, got over 200 pounds, and slept in a tanning bed,” he said. “I also got a new, super ‘expensive’ set that looks like Liberace f---ed a Japanese game show. This is the season of ultimate decadence.”