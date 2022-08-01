Hannah Waddingham is 'strangely obsessed' with 'annoying little s---' Kieran Culkin on Succession

'He's the most annoying little s--- in it, but I just love him. I absolutely love him,' the actress admitted.

Move over Gerri — Roman Roy has another admirer in town.

In Monday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham revealed her love of all things Succession, and one of its stars in particular.

"A long term thing I've been obsessive about for the last few years is Succession," she told host Janine Rubenstein. "Universally, god, they are all at the top of the game," she said of the cast, which includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, and more as the members of the highly dysfunctional Roy family who are fighting for control of media empire Waystar Royco.

Waddingham revealed, though, that there's one character in particular that she is fascinated by — the youngest son of Logan Roy (Cox), Roman. "I'm strangely obsessed with Kieran Culkin, even though he's the most annoying little s--- in it, but I just love him. I absolutely love him," she admitted, adding that she also loves the "way Brian Cox barely has to raise an eyebrow and everyone crumbles."

Waddingham will have a chance to share her thoughts on the HBO dramedy with the cast at this year's Emmys. The Ted Lasso star, who previously won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role of Rebecca Welton, is nominated again this year. Meanwhile, on the Succession side of things, Cox, Strong, Braun, Culkin, Macfadyen, Snook, and more are also nominated for their roles.

Also on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Waddingham shared what it was like to find out she was nominated again, revealing that on nomination morning her "brain was thankfully very much elsewhere" when her manager called with the news, which came as a bit of a shock to the British actress. "People presume that I would presume that that would come my way again, but because it not only came my way to get nominated and then I won it last year, far less of me thought that I would be considered for this year," she shared. "I thought, 'Yep, they'll think she's got one, so out she goes.' Because I'm also not in season 2 quite as much as season 1."

Ted Lasso season 2 received a whopping 20 nominations at this year's Emmys (second only to Succession's 25 noms), including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nods for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Sarah Niles, James Lance, Sam Richardson and Harriet Walter.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on NBC on Sept. 12.

