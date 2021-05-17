Former Hannah Montana actress Morgan York explains why she left acting

Hannah Montana type TV Show network Disney Channel genre Sitcom

Former Hannah Montana actress Morgan York is opening up about ending her acting career.

In a recent TikTok video the actress — who played Sarah on the Miley Cyrus–led series — responded to a fan's question about whether she misses acting. After initially replying "no," she launched into a more in-depth explanation.

Morgan York on 'Hannah Montana' Morgan York on 'Hannah Montana' | Credit: Jaimie Trueblood/Disney Channel via Getty Images

"I started acting when I was 9 and from the beginning, my mom told me, 'The second this becomes not fun or you want to stop, you can stop,'" said York. "I never expected it to be a lifetime thing. I even remember as a kid trying to imagine myself as an adult actor and just not seeing it. I saw myself stopping acting at the very least when I started college and then just never going back."

York went on to express her surprise at people's reaction to her decision. "I think I also wildly underestimated how much of an uproar would be made over it," she said. "I thought I could just leave and nobody would ask me for the next 11 years of my life, 'Why did you quit acting?' But yeah, it wasn't fun anymore. My passion for acting did not outweigh all the costs, like all the time you have to spend away from loved ones on sets and the constant scrutiny from people watching you."

In addition to her turn on Hannah Montana, York starred as Kim Baker in the Cheaper by the Dozen films and had guest roles on The Practice, Life With Bonnie, and The Suite Life on Deck. She also appeared in the 2005 movie The Pacifier.

York is now a fiction writer and working on her seventh book. The books are yet to be published.

Hannah Montana is currently streaming on Disney+.

Related content: