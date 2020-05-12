Hannah Gadsby reveals her one regret with Nanette in trailer for Douglas comedy special

Her comedy special Nanette is a mega-hit, but Hannah Gadsby is just as self-deprecating as ever.

"Had I known just how wildly popular trauma was going to be in the context of comedy, I might have budgeted my s--- a bit better," she says in the trailer for her followup special, Douglas. "But I went and put all my trauma eggs in one basket like a f---ing idiot and now here we are!"

Nanette was a vulnerable exploration of homophobia, mental illness, and other serious topics, and earned Gadsby rave reviews plus a Peabody and an Emmy.

Douglas, debuting globally on Netflix May 26, looks to be decidedly lighter with riffs on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Where's Waldo, and as you'll see in the trailer, her appreciation of the word "y'all."

"Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, she named her difficult second album after her eldest dog and took it for a walk across the planet, finishing up in Los Angeles and recording her second stand up special," Netflix said in a press release. "You can expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds."

Last summer, when Douglas ran for five weeks at New York City's Daryl Roth Theater, EW's Leah Greenblatt called it "a natural extension of Nanette and a gentle buffering of it."

"It's a pleasure just to watch Gadsby’s brain work; the way she chews a thought and doubles and triples back; the on-the-spot flashes of inspiration, dad-pun wordplay, and discomfiting honesty," Greenblatt wrote.

Related content: