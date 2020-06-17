Hanna type Movie genre Mystery

By the end of the first season of Hanna, the titular teen super-soldier had earned her freedom from the sinister government agency Utrax — but she paid the ultimate price for it. Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) lost her adoptive father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman), in her fight to free fellow Utrax trainee Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince). The season 1 finale saw Hanna and Clara escaping into the forest, finally free; it was the happy ending they both thought they'd never get.

But EW has your exclusive first look at Hanna season 2, and the trailer reveals that neither Hanna nor Clara are as free from Utrax as they might think. Amazon Prime Video's Europe-hopping action series — created and written by David Farr, based on the 2011 film of the same name — returns with eight one-hour episodes next month, and while the first season saw Hanna doing everything in her power to get away from Utrax, this season will send her back into the belly of the beast for bloody revenge.

Now that Hanna knows she isn't the only young woman with elite combat training groomed by a shadowy government group, her new mission will be to infiltrate Utrax's "second phase" facility, the Meadows, and take down the entire program from the inside. But will the other young women trained to be killers, like Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), be as open to leaving as Clara was, or will they become the perfect, unassuming assassins Utrax has spent more than 15 years preparing them to be?

The season 2 trailer also introduces the ruthless head of Utrax, John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney), and his second in command, Leo Garner (Anthony Welsh), and features the return of Hanna's nemesis-turned-ally, CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). With more enemies and few people she can trust, Hanna will find herself turning to the very woman she was raised to fear as her mission becomes more urgent than ever.

Hanna season 2 drops July 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer above.

