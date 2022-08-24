"I need her to know it was me," Elisabeth Moss' June says of hunting down Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) in the explosive new teaser.

June enjoys the blessed fruits of Fred's murder in fiery Handmaid's Tale season 5 preview

Blessed are the juicy, juicy fruits of murdering a totalitarian oppressor as Elisabeth Moss mounts yet another fiery uprising against Gilead in the new Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer.

The new preview (below) picks up with June (Moss) savoring the aftermath of her handmaid-led hunt for (and subsequent slaying of) Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) at the end of season 4.

"He was a monster. The founding father of Gilead. He took away our country. He had to pay for what he did," June says in the clip. "I killed him, and I loved it so much."

Her quest doesn't stop there. "I need her to know it was me," she continues, referencing the commander's ruthless widow, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), who spends most of the trailer mourning her husband's death while plotting revenge against June and the other handmaids who escaped sexual slavery amid Waterford's totalitarian regime.

Elsewhere in the trailer, American agent Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) also advises June on Gilead's plan for retaliation.

"I think you scared Gilead as well," he cautions as shots of June's daughter, Hannah, flash onscreen. "A handmaid killing her commander? I don't think they'll be able to let that stand."

The Handmaid’s Tale Elisabeth Moss in 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 5 trailer | Credit: Hulu

The trailer ends with June and heavily armed companions seemingly re-entering Gilead through a secluded patch of woods, where she makes an impassioned speech about the future to an unseen figure.

"I pray for our children," she says through tears. "May they live a life without all of this hate. Dear God, may they do better than we did."

Joining Moss, Strahovski, and Jaeger on season 5 are returning cast members O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Amanda Brugel, Madeline Brewer, and Bradley Whitford. Longtime Handmaid's Tale actress Alexis Bledel previously confirmed that she would not return for season 5, previously indicating in a statement to EW that she felt she had to "step away" from the show "after much though."

"The word 'wild' is in my brain. It's wild. It's a little wild. I truly don't know how to describe it," Brewer previously told EW of the new season. "I mean, we're so much out of Gilead. And everyone is experiencing things that they have not yet experienced. Everyone's going through a transformative period."

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premieres Sept. 14, with two episodes debuting that day, followed by new weekly installments every Wednesday. Watch the new teaser above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: