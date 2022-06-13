Hulu also revealed a synopsis and a release date for the new season.

A mourning Serena Waterford looks like evil incarnate in The Handmaid's Tale season 5 first look

Praise be: Hulu has finally revealed the first look at The Handmaid's Tale season 5.

The new pics, below, reveal a very ominous image of Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), clearly in mourning garb, looking down at the camera. Is she at her late husband Fred Waterford's funeral, perhaps? The second image is a shot Handmaid's Tale viewers have become quite accustomed to: Elisabeth Moss' June staring up at the camera miserably.

Handmaid's Tale season 5 Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Waterford on 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 5 | Credit: Hulu

At the end of season 4, June finally exacted her revenge on the Waterfords by brokering a deal with Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) for the release of 22 women of the resistance in exchange for Fred Waterford's (Joseph Fiennes) return to Gilead. Only, instead of bringing Fred back to Gilead, Lawrence — with the help of Nick (Max Minghella) — let him slip through their fingers and right into the murderous clutches of June and her fellow handmaids. The women took turns beating him to death, and when we last saw Fred, his headless corpse was hanging from the Wall, where misbehaving handmaids were hung in previous seasons.

Handmaid's Tale season 5 Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne on 'The Handmaid's Tale' | Credit: Hulu

Not much had been known about season 5 previously, but — blessed be the fruit! — Hulu has also provided a synopsis for the new season. "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose," it reads. "The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

Madeline Brewer, who plays Janine (and found herself trapped back in Gilead by the end of last season after getting separated from June), previously told EW that the new episodes were "wild." "I truly don't know how to describe it... I mean, we're so much out of Gilead," she said. "And everyone is experiencing things that they have not yet experienced. Everyone's going through a transformative period."

In addition to Moss, Whitford, Minghella, Strahovski, and Brewer, the season will once again star O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger. It was previously announced that Alexis Bledel, who portrayed the defiant handmaid Emily Malek through the first four seasons, was stepping away from the series for season 5.



The critically acclaimed series will return on Sept. 14 with two episodes. New episodes will stream Wednesdays on Hulu.

