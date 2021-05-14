See the cast of Halston and their real-life counterparts

Another bright light in Halston’s life is Elsa Peretti, one of his earliest and most impactful models, known as Halstonettes. Peretti was a designer in her own right, specifically of jewelry. After her time at Halston, she went on to become an influential presence at Tiffany’s, designing some of their most beloved collections and accounting for 10 percent of their business at one juncture. French actress Rebecca Dayan, who studied fashion design and has worked as a model, brings Peretti to life with plenty of real-life experience to inform her take.