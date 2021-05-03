Caftans, cocaine, and color abound in first Halston trailer

"Halston for your today. Halston for your every day. Halston for your world."

"I have a vision...I'm going to change the face of American fashion."

Bold words from legendary fashion designer Halston, as portrayed by Ewan McGregor, to kick off the f-bomb laden trailer for the new Netflix show exploring the life of the legendary designer, Roy Halston Frowick.

Halston (L to R) Ewan Mcgregor as Halston, David Pittu as Joe Eula, and Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti in 'Halston' | Credit: ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX

The streamer dropped the first trailer for the new limited series on Monday, showcasing Halston's decadent world of fashion, design, and the Studio 54 mythos that surrounded the icon and his closest friend Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez). It showcases the glamour of the biopic, while also giving a glimpse at the show's tale of Halston's epic rise and subsequent power struggle to remain control over his own name.

Watch the trailer below:

Halston was created by Daniel Minahan, who has been working for 20 years to bring the designer's story to the screen — first, as a feature film and then a television series. The five-episode limited series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, and Christine Vachon, and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films. Minahan also serves as the series director.

HALSTON (L to R) David Pittu as Joe Eula, Ewan Mcgregor as Halston, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, and Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti in 'Halston' | Credit: ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX

"We all put a lot of ourselves into Halston," Minahan said in a Netflix interview. "I think Ryan has a very unique relationship with this material because he grew up in Indiana as Halston did, and then he worked building an empire as a gay man in a corporate world as Halston did, so he was really generous with his experience. A lot of that made it into our scripts."

Halston Ewan McGregor in 'Halston' | Credit: ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX

Watch the trailer above for more. Halston hits Netflix May 14.

