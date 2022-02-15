Paramount+, just like Beyoncé, can feel the Halo and prays it won't fade away. To that end, the streaming platform has already renewed the video game TV series adaptation for a second season, a full month before its first season is set to premiere on March 24.

In addition, David Wiener, an executive producer from Brave New World, Homecoming, and Fear the Walking Dead, has been tapped to serve as showrunner for season 2. This follows earlier reports that season 1's co-helmers dropped out of the show.

"Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we're thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount+, said in a statement. "Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity."

Halo Pablo Schreiber stars as the Master Chief in Paramount+'s TV series adaptation of 'Halo.' | Credit: Paramount+

David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals at Paramount+, and chairman and chief executive officer of Showtime Networks Inc., added that the early renewal "reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers."

Pablo Schreiber stars in Halo as the Master Chief, a genetically altered super-soldier decked out in green mech armor fighting a war against an alien collective known as the Covenant in the 26th century. Trailers for the show have revealed a few aspects of the Halo video games being adapted for the live-action series, including the Master Chief's fellow Spartan soldiers, their alien adversaries, and the A.I. known as Cortana (voiced by the games' actress Jen Taylor).

Steven Kane and Kyle Killen initially worked as co-showrunners on season 1. Variety reported in June 2021 that Killen left the project prior to the start of production in Budapest because he felt as though he couldn't fulfill his full-time duties.

As for Kane, who's credited as executive producer on season 1, he spoke about his decision to leave while on the 2022 Television Critics Association tour.

"I came in and sort of redeveloped and fleshed out and did my work, but it can't be done remotely," he said in February. "So, I was in Hungary for close to two years out of the three I was working on it. As much as I enjoyed every minute of it, it's a long time to be away from my family. My kids were in their final years of high school and so I didn't want to leave again. While making Halo will go down for me as a career highlight, I knew I could really only do it for one season."

Halo's cast is rounded out by Natascha McElhone (Californication), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful), Ryan McParland (6Degrees), Burn Gorman (The Expanse), and Fiona O'Shaughnessy (Nina Forever).

McParland, Gorman, and O'Shaughnessy will play brand-new characters created for the show.

