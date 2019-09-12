Halloween TV episodes, specials, and movies to watch out for this year

By Ruth Kinane
September 12, 2019 at 10:48 AM EDT

1 of 9

What to watch this Halloween season

Everett Collection; FOX; Michael Moriatis/Food Network

If you’re out of ideas for costumes and stomach space for candy, stay home and celebrate Halloween for weeks on end with all the creepy content coming to TV. Click through to see what this spooky season has to offer.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Arthur and the Haunted Tree House 

PBS Kids

October on PBS stations.

3 of 9

Hocus Pocus 

Everett Collection

The classic movie will air numerous times as part of Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” programming this October. Other movies featured include The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Ghostbusters, among others. For the full list of Freeform programming, head here

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Halloween Baking Championship 

Food Network

Premieres Monday, September 23 on the Food Network. 

Advertisement

5 of 9

Halloween Cake-Off 

Michael Moriatis/Food Network

Premieres Monday, September 30 on Food Network. 

6 of 9

Halloween Wars 

Michael Moriatis/Food Network

Premieres Sunday, September 29 on the Food Network.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

The Simpson's Halloween special: "Danger Things"

FOX

Airs October 20 on Fox.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Everett Collection

Airs mid-October on ABC.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST