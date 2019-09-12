Halloween TV episodes, specials, and movies to watch out for this year

What to watch this Halloween season
Everett Collection; FOX; Michael Moriatis/Food Network
If you’re out of ideas for costumes and stomach space for candy, stay home and celebrate Halloween for weeks on end with all the creepy content coming to TV. Click through to see what this spooky season has to offer.
Arthur and the Haunted Tree House
PBS Kids
October on PBS stations.
Hocus Pocus
Everett Collection
The classic movie will air numerous times as part of Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” programming this October. Other movies featured include The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Ghostbusters, among others. For the full list of Freeform programming, head here.
Halloween Baking Championship
Food Network
Premieres Monday, September 23 on the Food Network.
Halloween Cake-Off
Michael Moriatis/Food Network
Premieres Monday, September 30 on Food Network.
Halloween Wars
Michael Moriatis/Food Network
Premieres Sunday, September 29 on the Food Network.
The Simpson's Halloween special: "Danger Things"
FOX
Airs October 20 on Fox.
Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Everett Collection
Airs mid-October on ABC.