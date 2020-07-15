Hallmark orders 40 new Christmas movies for 2020

Here's your exclusive first look at one of the films, Christmas at Vienna, starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott.

Hallmark Christmas Movies type TV Show

Hallmark is planning to send a sackload of new Christmas movies down your chimney this holiday season, just as usual.

And though the global pandemic has shut down Hollywood production, this year's plan remains as ambitious as last year's. Hallmark announced on Wednesday — exactly 100 days until Christmas — that Hallmark Channel will debut 23 new movies over the holidays, with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premiering an additional 17, bringing the total to 40 films. That ties last year's record-setting output.

How will Hallmark possibly deliver that much holiday cheer, given the pandemic? Several movies already wrapped production earlier this year, and pre-production is ramping up on many other films that are slated to shoot in the second half of 2020 (with the schedule dependent on the ever-changing situation).

It's time to unwrap one gift right now — a first look at Christmas at Vienna, starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott and shot on location. Check out this exclusive trailer, in which disaffected concert violinist Jess (Drew) journeys to Vienna for a performance, where she discovers musical and romantic inspiration.

There are plenty of familiar faces in the rest of this year's batch of movies. Candace Cameron Bure will wonder If I Only Had Christmas, Tamera Mowry-Housley will attend a a Christmas Carnival, Lacey Chabert will be swept away in Christmas Waltz, Holly Robinson Peete is headed to Christmas in Evergreen 4, Rachael Leigh Cook will take a Cross Country Christmas, and Alicia Witt will stroll down Christmas Tree Lane. Meanwhile, Broadway vets Laura Osnes, Krystal Joy Brown, and Aaron Tveit will star in A Royal Holiday, Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols will anchor Holly & Ivy, and the When Calls the Heart cast — including Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, and Andrea Brooks — will return for yet another Christmas in Hope Valley.

To review all of the Christmas films from Hallmark’s 2019 slate, head over here.

Image zoom

Related content: