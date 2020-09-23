In a year when everyone could really use a good Christmas, Hallmark is decking all halls in preparation.

Not even a pandemic will keep the leader in happy-endings entertainment from delivering sleighloads of Yuletide spirit to your fireplace-warmed living rooms, in the form of a record-tying 40 new holiday movies. When Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries “Miracles of Christmas" campaigns commence on Oct. 23 — more than a week before trick-or-treating and the turning back of clocks — you will be present-ed with every imaginable incarnation of unlikely romances, holiday homecomings, charming inns, and reporters seeking holiday scoops.

The 40-film slate — which includes plenty of adoptions, time travels, and carousels — will feature a familiar Christmas welcome crew: Candace Cameron Bure discovers what happens If I Only Had Christmas, Lacey Chabert is doubly festive with Christmas Waltz and Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, Tamera Mowry-Housley hosts a Christmas Carnival, Holly Robinson Peete is The Christmas Doctor, and Alicia Witt can be found on Christmas Tree Lane.

Fresh snow will bring fresh faces to the Hallmark holidays, too, including Broadway veterans Laura Osnes, Krystal Joy Brown, and Aaron Tveit, along with Janel Parrish, Marisol Nichols, Alvina August, Victoria Clark, and Jeremy Jordan. The 2020 slate looks to be more diverse, and features a gay couple trying to adopt (Christmas House, starring Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder) as well as a woman who discovers via a DNA test that she's Jewish (Love, Lights, Hanukkah!, starring Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner). There's also a movie titled... Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater. Hallmark is also expanding its holiday empire with wines and books, the return of the Bubbly Sesh podcast, Yultetide-themed episodes of the Hallmark Channel's talk show Home & Family, and, yes, enough reruns of Hallmark Christmas movie classics to sew you to your sofa through January. But before you reach for the remote, scroll through this gallery of merriment to get the premiere dates and synopses on all 40 new movies, plus exclusive photos.