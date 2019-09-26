See first photos of 20 new Hallmark Christmas movies

Hallmark Christmas movies 2019
Christmas may still be a few months away, but Christmas TV movie-season is just around the decked-hall corner. Which means it’s already time to take a peek under the tree at the growing pile of presents. This year, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, a.k.a. holiday movie HQ, will debut 40 (nope, not a typo) new Yuletide TV films. The festivities kick off before Halloween — on Oct. 25 with A Merry Christmas Match — and to get you properly prepped, EW offers up first-look photos and details on the first 20 of the movies. Bundle up and start scrolling through this blizzard of bliss.
A Merry Christmas Match (Oct. 25 at 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
STARS: Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey
CONTAINS: Big city-versus-small-town dilemma, antiques shop, Christmas pageant
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Corey Calvin dreamed of being a theater director in the city but that meant abandoning her late father’s antiques shop in her small hometown as well as leaving the local Christmas Pageant as director. When L.A. hunk Ryder Donnelly visits her shop, more than Christmas lights twinkle and their affection grows. A surprise gift from Ryder convinces Corey to attend a holiday soiree at the Donnelly estate. When Corey sees Ryder at her Christmas Pageant, she reaches a crossroads. Does she owe it to her dad’s memory to stay in Harmony or owe it to her heart and finally listen when love calls?”
Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses(Oct. 26 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis
CONTAINS: Stressful pre-Christmas prep, estate decorating, pleasure mixed with business
OFFICIAL SNYOPSIS: “Former interior designer Abbey Fuller can’t resist the opportunity to redecorate businessman Nick Sinclair’s grand family estate. But her challenge involves more than furniture, paint and a tight Christmas Eve deadline. The real conundrum is Nick, a buttoned-up workaholic who surprises Abbey, and himself, when he begins to reveal the kind, thoughtful man beneath the polished façade.”
Nostalgic Christmas (Oct. 31 at 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
STARS: Trevor Donovan, Brooke D’Orsay
CONTAINS: Holiday homecoming, big city-versus-small-town dilemna, homespun toy business
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “When Anne Garrison visits her hometown in Maine for the holidays she is torn between returning to New York and her career as a toy buyer for a national department store, or remaining in the small town to take over her dad’s hand-carved wooden toy business and see where a burgeoning romance with a handsome local might lead.”
Two Turtle Doves (Nov. 1 at 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
STARS: Nikki Deloach, Michael Rady
CONTAINS: Neuroscientist(!), death of grandmother, mystery-containing will
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Neuroscientist Dr. Sharon Harper, who studies loss and grief, returns to her childhood home following the death of her beloved grandmother to get her affairs in order. She becomes reacquainted with Sam, the disheartened estate lawyer and single dad, grieving for his late wife. It’s both Christmas and her late grandmother’s will and testament that challenge Sharon with a quest for a long-lost family heirloom that leads them both to confront old memories with making new ones. When she is faced with choosing between her past and her future, she rediscovers what the holiday — and life — is truly about.”
Merry & Bright(Nov. 2 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker, Sharon Lawrence
CONTAINS: Sweet love. Plus sweets. Plus Sweetin.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Cate is the CEO of Merry & Bright, a struggling small-town candy cane factory. Gabe is a New York consultant tasked with saving the company. With Christmas approaching, Gabe travels to the town, only to find Cate resenting his efforts to restructure her business. Though they initially clash, they soon develop feelings for each other. But when Gabe urges her to accept a high-profile investor’s suggestion to abandon the traditional methods of her business, Cate parts ways with him. On Christmas Eve, Cate wonders if she’ll manage to save her factory and if she’ll ever find a holiday romance again.”
Christmas Scavenger Hunt(Nov. 3 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Tom Arnold, Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry
CONTAINS: Holiday homecoming, possible rekindling of old flames, definite appearance of Tom Arnold
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt.”
A Christmas Love Story(Dec. 7 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf
CONTAINS: Choir director, vocal prodigy, widowed father
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “NYC youth choir director Katherine must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show but becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father, Greg.”
A Christmas Duet(Nov. 25 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, Teryl Rothery
CONTAINS: Legacy-act reunion, possible rekindling of old flames, Christmas festival
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Former pop music duo – and former couple – Averie and Jesse are reunited at Averie’s inn over the holiday season. As the two spend time together preparing for the Christmas festival Averie is hosting at her inn, they rediscover long-buried feelings and notice the creative spark each one lights in the other. While Averie balances planning for the festival and trying to impress a hotel critic, Jesse catches a glimpse of what life with Averie would look like, possibly revealing a dream he never knew he had. As Christmas approaches, the two must decide if they are meant to live their lives solo or in harmony together.”
Holiday for Heroes (Nov. 8 at 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
STARS: Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas
CONTAINS: Pen pals, military event in jeopardy
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Audrey and First Sergeant Matt have been writing each other since last Christmas, when her brother Devin shared some fresh roasted coffee from the care package she’d sent. When Matt unexpectedly shows up in her small-town coffee shop, Audrey is delighted to see him. Soon, Matt helps Audrey with the annual Holiday for Heroes event, which honors local service members. As they work to save this important event from being cancelled, will the spirit of the season bring Matt and Audrey’s love beyond their letters?”
Picture a Perfect Christmas(Nov. 9 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor
CONTAINS: Ailing grandmother, world-hopping photographer
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “A photographer whose career is on the fast track yet whose personal life lacks the fulfillment she seeks, finds romance with an unlikely candidate while visiting her grandmother in Bainbridge Island, Washington. over the Christmas holiday season.”
The Mistletoe Secret(Nov. 10 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Kellie Pickler, Christopher Russell, Tyler Hynes, Patrick Duffy
CONTAINS: Christmas in jeopardy, town-saving journalism, ghost (writer) of Christmas present, TV’s Patrick Duffy
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “When Aria Eubank convinces a famous travel writer to do a feature story on her beloved hometown, Midway, Utah, it looks like the town’s tourism drop is about to be reversed. However, when the travel guru and his ghostwriter both show up, Aria finds her heart torn between the charismatic but pompous Sterling Masters and Alex Bartlett, the real talent behind ‘Masters of Travel,’ and the man who has genuinely fallen for her.”
A Christmas Miracle (Nov. 14 at 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
STARS: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell, Barry Bostwick
CONTAINS: Freelance journalist who finds “Mr. Write,” one lucky street musician
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Ever-optimistic single mom Emma Sanderson is looking for a Christmas miracle to write about for the lifestyle magazine at which she has landed a temporary job. While following her lead on the story, Emma discovers unexpected romance with a supportive colleague and takes it upon herself to bring about a Christmas miracle for a lonely street musician.”
A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love(Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
STARS: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby, Benjamin Hollingsworth
CONTAINS: Destined romance, road trips, medical uncertainty, Hoda-less Kathie Lee Gifford
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Alice Marina (Busby) and Jack Totah (Hollingsworth) have been unwittingly living their lives beside each other for years; Alice in a big, bustling family, including larger-than-life, loving mom Olga (Gifford). This Christmas, after a series of unbelievable coincidences happen during road trips, a family wedding, and lots of shared Christmas activities, they slowly find themselves falling head-over-heels for each other. But with Alice worrying about her family business expansion and a mysterious medical issue, and Jack trying for a promotion, they ask themselves the question: is everything just a crazy coincidence, or are some Godwinks afoot? Maybe they are destined to be…”
Christmas Under the Stars(Nov. 16 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, Clarke Peters
CONTAINS: Vocation demotion, tree-lot in jeopardy, astronomy lessons
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “When Nick, a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his high-powered firm at Christmastime, he takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warmhearted widower. There, he meets Julie, an astronomy teacher who’s always looked to the stars for hope. As the Christmas spirit washes over him — and he begins falling for Julie — the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others. When he learns that Julie and the tree lot owner are facing hard times, Nick strives to end their troubles in time for them all to share a Christmas under the stars.”
Write Before Christmas(Nov. 17 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich, Drew Seeley
CONTAINS: Old-school card-writing, pop star
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Jessica sends Christmas cards to those special to her — the aunt who raised her, her brother, an aging popstar, the teacher that inspired her, and her friend that always tells the truth.”
Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays(Nov. 23 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier, Priscilla Presley
CONTAINS: Holiday homecoming, Elvis-themed Christmas, overwhelmed widowed dad
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “We return to Graceland at Christmas, but this time, with a whole new story and cast of characters! Returning home to Memphis for Christmas after three years abroad, Harper Ellis hopes to land her dream job as associate curator at the Brooks Museum in town. Not one to sit still, and waiting to hear back, she’s excited when she’s asked to create an Elvis-at-Christmas exhibit at Graceland, where she gave tours in high school. Only her time at Graceland turns complicated when she meets Owen Reed, a successful businessman and widowed father of three, who is in desperate need of an au pair to help him get through the holidays. While Harper seems a natural fit with his three kids, her easygoing ways clash with his over-scheduled days, creating a Christmas neither will forget.”
The Christmas Club (Nov. 26 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison
CONTAINS: Missing money, secret loans, strange(r) romance, dance studio
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “When dance teacher Olivia and business consultant Edward meet, they replace Gertrude’s lost Christmas Club savings with their own money, and soon begin noticing several pay-it-forward acts. But their magical day ends when Olivia learns Edward’s client is buying the dance studio. Luckily Edward finds a storefront perfect for Olivia to start her own studio, and secretly helps her get a loan. Thinking she got it herself, Olivia sees Edward hugging the loan officer, and declares he must believe in her for their relationship to work. It might take some Christmas magic and fate to bring these two back together.”
Christmas in Rome(Nov. 30 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Lacey Chabert, Sam Page
CONTAINS: Unlikely tour guide-client romance, cultural conundrums, probably a “When in Rome” joke right before they kiss
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Angela, an American tour guide living in Rome, meets Oliver, an American business executive who is lost and late for an important meeting on his first day there. Angela helps him, but soon finds herself playing a central role in Oliver’s business deal, as the company owner will only sell to someone who understands the ways of Italy. Oliver hires Angela as his personal tour guide but gets far more than he bargained for, as a romance blooms between them amidst the backdrop of Rome at Christmastime and he must learn that life and business work differently in Italy.”
Christmas Town (Dec. 1 at 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel)
STARS: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon
CONTAINS: Bostonian stranded in small town, hot handyman, search for family heirloom
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Elementary school teacher Lauren Gabriel decides to leave the comfortable and familiar — and career-only minded boyfriend — for a more family-friendly/white-picket fence lifestyle far from Boston. En route, her train is delayed in the small, quaint town of Grandon Falls, nicknamed ‘Christmastown.’ When Lauren meets the handsome handyman Travis, his young foster son Dylan and searches for a long-lost beloved family heirloom, she extends her stay. During the festive and family-focused days before Christmas she gets an unexpected opportunity and contemplates a life-changing decision, realizing that Christmas — and Grandon Falls — has a way of making miracles happen.”
Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen(Dec. 5 at 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
STARS: Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, Kimberly Sustad
CONTAINS: Merry event planners, grinch-y toy company CEO
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Christmas enthusiast party planners Ella (Krakow) and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward (Macfarlane) a not-so-jolly toy company CEO.”