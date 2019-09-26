See first photos of 20 new Hallmark Christmas movies

STARS: Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier, Priscilla Presley

CONTAINS: Holiday homecoming, Elvis-themed Christmas, overwhelmed widowed dad

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “We return to Graceland at Christmas, but this time, with a whole new story and cast of characters! Returning home to Memphis for Christmas after three years abroad, Harper Ellis hopes to land her dream job as associate curator at the Brooks Museum in town. Not one to sit still, and waiting to hear back, she’s excited when she’s asked to create an Elvis-at-Christmas exhibit at Graceland, where she gave tours in high school. Only her time at Graceland turns complicated when she meets Owen Reed, a successful businessman and widowed father of three, who is in desperate need of an au pair to help him get through the holidays. While Harper seems a natural fit with his three kids, her easygoing ways clash with his over-scheduled days, creating a Christmas neither will forget.”