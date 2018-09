STARS: Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long

CONTAINS: Homecoming, reignition of old flames, intense baking competition

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “Joy Holbrook (Panabaker) is a keenly intelligent market researcher with an eye on her company’s top account and garnering a sweet promotion just in time for the holidays. Just as Joy is capturing the attention of the account’s CEO, she receives a call from her Aunt Ruby’s best friend back home in Crystal Falls. Ruby has broken her ankle and needs surgery. Though the timing couldn’t be worse, Joy immediately comes to her aunt’s bedside only to be reunited with former crush, now hospital administrator, Ben Andrew (Long), son of Ruby’s best friend Shirley. Joy also must reconcile Ruby’s stubborn determination to be in control of everything, including the town’s legendary baking competition known as the Cookie Crawl. To keep Ruby focused on healing, Joy volunteers to take Ruby’s place much to the amusement of Ben who knows Joy has no idea of the Herculean task before her. Though Joy initially refuses Ben’s attempts to ‘co-captain,’ she begins to soften and let him in, all the while remembering that there truly is no place like home. Based on the best-selling novel by Nancy Naigle.”