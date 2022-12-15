"I just wanted to tell you that you're a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever," the actress gushed to the musician.

Jonas Brothers superfan Haley Lu Richardson met her childhood crush Nick Jonas with the help of James Corden.

The White Lotus star appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, where the late night host shared a throwback photo of a teenage Richardson with the Jonas Brothers.

"She was in love with the Jonas Brothers," Richardson said of her teenage self. "She waited for probably three to four hours in line in a meet and greet with her mother to meet Nick and Joe and Kevin." Richardson, who once had an AOL name of Haley Jonas, said she made the tie she's pictured wearing herself since Nick, her favorite brother, was going through a tie phase.

Richardson made a second tie for Jonas, she said, but she wasn't able to gift it to him since "when you finally get to the front of the line, apparently you're not allowed to give gifts to them because it could be like poison." She quipped, "My tie could have killed Nick. It could have strangled him. But yeah, the security guard took it, and I don't know if he ever got it but it haunts me."

Corden then informed Richardson that the show got in contact with Nick before laughing it off as a joke. It wasn't, though, as after the commercial break, Corden informed his guests that he was receiving a phone call. "Let me just very quickly call this person back," he said, before Jonas' face appeared on the screen before an exuberant Richardson.

Richardson then relayed a message: "I just wanted to tell you that you're a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever. All of my Converse, as I said earlier, in grade school and middle school have your name on them. And I'm so proud of you and going to your guys' concerts now recently as adults, I feel so proud of the three of you and I'm so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families. And I love you."

After a series of Sicilian twists and turns, White Lotus concluded with Richardson's character, the astray assistant Portia, alive, but the same couldn't be said for her boss Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). The latter meets her demise after a deadly confrontation with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and co. on the yacht. Coolidge recently told EW she tried to sway creator Mike White in another direction. "I said to him jokingly throughout the filming, I'm like, 'You don't have to, you know? Tanya doesn't have to die,'" she said.

