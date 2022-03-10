Jean Smart & Co. are taking the show on the road in Hacks season 2 first look images

She's a hustler, baby

Deborah may no longer have her own residency at the Palmetto, replaced by acts with younger appeal like Pentatonix, but she still has that deal with QVC. And their travels won't stop her from peddling her products, her "hawking socks on the side of the road," says Smart. Deborah "was a big fish in a small pond, and now she's a big fish in a bigger pond," says Downs. "It's just funny to see somebody like her — this media mogul, who has amassed this following of fans and also a ton of money — having to pull her bus over at a roadside farm where it's quiet from traffic to film for QVC." Adds Aniello: "Deborah's hustle and grind never ends. That's part of the genius and madness of Deborah Vance." And when she's not making money, she's always negotiating for a good deal, especially on extravagant items and antiques (remember that pricey pepper shaker?). "We just shot a scene where I make the bus driver stop at a yard sale," says Smart, who won her fourth Emmy in September and a SAG Award in February for her lead role here. "But I proceed to practically swindle the person who's running it out of something fabulous.