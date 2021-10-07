If you ever wanted to hear Gwyneth Paltrow talk about sex — a lot of sex — then we promise that Netflix has just the show for you.

On Thursday, the streaming company released the official trailer and release date for Sex, Love, & Goop, Paltrow's new unscripted series that focuses on couples who learn to enhance their relationships through sex experts and methods of intimacy. According to a press release, the six half-hour episodes "explore how sex and intimacy show up differently — and there's more to pleasure than you think."

Along with hosting each episode, Paltrow will also executive produce the series.

Sex, Love, and Goop Gwyneth Paltrow | Credit: Netflix

"Sex, Love & Goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners," Paltrow said in a statement. "A continuation of goop's mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a tool kit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives. And it's full of lessons I wish I'd learned years ago."

The experts featured in the series include Michaela Boehm (Goop's "go-to" expert in intimacy, relationships, and sexuality), Jaiya (a sexological bodyworker and founder of The Erotic Blueprint Types), Amina Peterson (tantra and 'Sacred Intimacy' coach), Darshana Avila (erotic wholeness coach), and Katarina 'Kato' Wittich (family constellations facilitator).

Paltrow founded the lifestyle brand Goop in 2008, which she originally launched as a weekly newsletter. Over the years, the brand has grown to offer everything from fashion to recipes to beauty products to gift guides — and now, a show about sex.

This isn't the first Goop-Netflix program: The Goop Lab premiered on the streaming network in 2020.

Sex, Love & Goop premieres on Oct. 21. Watch the trailer below.

