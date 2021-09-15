Between the spooky prequel series Wednesday and her upcoming adaptation of The Sandman, the actress is getting real cozy with the supernatural.

Gwendoline Christie is continuing her journey into the supernatural. After years playing the female knight Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones, the actress has now been cast in Netflix's upcoming series Wednesday, about the school years of gloomy Addams Family daughter Wednesday Addams.

Christie will play new character Larissa Weems, the principal of Wednesday's school, Nevermore Academy. Unfortunately for the young Addams, Larissa still has an ax to grind with her former classmate: Wednesday's mother, Morticia Addams.

Gwendoline Christie; Wednesday Gwendoline Christie is joining the new Netflix Addams Family series, 'Wednesday.' | Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage; Netflix

Wednesday is a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the spooky mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin) stars as Wednesday, with Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones guest-starring as her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams. Rounding out the rest of the Addams family, Issac Ordonez has been cast as Pugsley, Victor Dorobantu will play Thing, and George Burcea is Lurch.

Tim Burton will direct all eight episodes of the series, while Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners and executive producers. The show does not yet have a release date.