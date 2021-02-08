Gwen Stefani reveals how she really got together with Blake Shelton in jokey Super Bowl ad

Fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine also makes an appearance in the commercial that poked fun at situations involving spotty cell phone networks. He's chatting with Stefani over video chat and instead of hearing everything she's looking for in a man, all he hears is the "Hollaback Girl" singer wants is she wanted someone not from Los Angeles who's "completely country," "uncultured," and is "threatened by a strong, confident woman."

"I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together," Stefani said on Today in January. "So I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think 'I want to marry you!' That's the first romantic reaction, like, 'Let's get married,'" she continued. "So we always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn't need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do."