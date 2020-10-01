Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen is becoming a TV show

The Gentlemen type Movie genre Crime

Hope you're ready for more where that came from. Guy Ritchie's latest film The Gentlemen is a rare cinematic success story in 2020, grossing more than $100 million worldwide during its January release months before the coronavirus pandemic put movie theaters in stasis. EW has confirmed that Miramax will be building off that success with a new TV show based on The Gentlemen, to be written and directed by Ritchie. Deadline was first to report the news.

“Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on The Gentlemen," Marc Helwig, Miramax's head of worldwide television, said in a statement. "One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of The Gentlemen forth into the realm of global premium television.”

The Gentlemen was a callback to Ritchie's earlier crime films like Snatch and Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels in the wake of his work on Disney's live-action Aladdin (a tonal shift for the filmmaker, but a huge success at the box office). The film starred Matthew McConaughey as Mickey Pearson, an American expatriate who's built a criminal weed empire in Britain. The sprawling cast also featured Charlie Hunnam (as Mickey's top enforcer Raymond Smith), Hugh Grant (as sleazy journalist Fletcher), Henry Golding (as up-and-coming criminal rival Dry Eye) and Michelle Dockery (as Mickey's tough-as-nails wife Rosalind), among others. McConaughey and Hunnam have both had major TV roles before, but as of now it's unknown who if any of the film cast might return for the series.

According to Miramax, The Gentlemen actually began as a pitch for a TV series before evolving into a movie. Now, the project will get to fulfill its original destiny.

