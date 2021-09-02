Guillermo del Toro stages a Babadook reunion for his Netflix horror anthology

The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln will star opposite Essie Davis on an episode of Cabinet of Curiosities that's directed by The Babadook's Jennifer Kent.

Babadook hive activate!

Director Jennifer Kent and Essie Davis, who starred in the filmmaker's chilling cinematic nightmare, are getting back together for an episode of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

Netflix revealed a lot more info this week on the upcoming anthology series, previously titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, which seeks to challenge traditional notions of horror. Kent will direct an episode written by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro that stars Davis, The Walking Dead veteran Andrew Lincoln, and Sex/Life actress Hannah Galway.

The Babadook premiered in 2014 and became an instant indie hit among horror fans. Davis was celebrated for her performance as a single mother, plagued by the death of her husband, who comes to realize that the terrifying top-hatted Babadook monster her son fears might actually be a malevolent presence lurking in the shadows of her home.

The film has since gained new attention in the years since after a fun and unexpected internet trend reimagined the Babadook in a gay relationship with Pennywise from It.

"I guess he's an outsider of sorts," Kent told EW of the internet craze in 2019. "It's funny. It's charming, I think, that the gay community has latched onto it. It's really sweet. He's trying to prolong his life, he's trying to stay relevant."

To this new Babadook reunion, we say, Baba-yes! But there are also other notable names involved in Cabinet of Curiosities, which recently started filming in Toronto.

THE BABADOOK Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman in 'The Babadook' | Credit: Everett Collection

Batman Begins screenwriter and Foundation showrunner David S. Goyer wrote an episode based on a short story by Michael Shea that will star Mythic Quest's F. Murray Abraham, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom's Glynn Turman, and Ransom's Luke Roberts. The Empty Man filmmaker David Prior will direct.

Another installment of the anthology will see Watchmen's Tim Blake Nelson acting opposite Euphoria's Elpidia Carrillo, Lovecraft Country's Demetrius Grosse, and The Man in the High Castle's Sebastian Roché in an episode written by Deadwood's Regina Corrado (based on an original story by Del Toro) and directed by Godfather of Harlem's Guillermo Navarro.

Shadow and Bone's Ben Barnes joins Crispin Glover (American Gods) in an episode based on an H.P. Lovecraft short story that's written by Lee Patterson (The Colony) and directed by Keith Thomas (the Firestarter remake).

Twilight and Thirteen helmer Catherine Hardwicke will direct another Lovecraft-inspired episode penned by Mika Watkins of Black Mirror and Origin.

Other episodes will feature actors Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness) and David Hewlett (The Shape of Water); filmmakers Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Vincenzo Natali (Splice), and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night); and screenwriters Aaron Stewart-Ahn (Mandy) and Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor). Additional casting will be announced at a later time.