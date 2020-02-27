Image zoom Eric McCandless/Freeform

Grown-ish is gifting us the ultimate throwback Thursday because the '90s are alive and well in this exclusive first look at next week's spring finale.

In the Freeform comedy's upcoming episode, titled "Age Ain't Nothing But A Number," Yara Shahidi's Zoey celebrates her 21st birthday with a fun '90s-themed party filled with many iconic looks from the decade.

Keeping in line with the episode's title, Zoey dresses up as late and beloved R&B singer Aaliyah. Meanwhile, Aaron (Trevor Jackson), Ana (Francia Raisa), and Vivek (Jordan Buhat) suit up as Pulp Fiction characters Jules, Vincent, and Mia, and Luca (Luka Sabbat) and Jillian (Ryan Destiny) recreate Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's disastrous denim look from the 2001 American Music Awards — and Jazz (Chloe Bailey) calls out the latter duo for missing the decade by a few years.

"It's my favorite new black couple dressed as my favorite old white couple!" says Jazz. "Y’all look amazing! But just so you know technically this Britney/Justin look is early 2000s and this is a 90s party!” But Luca has no idea what she's talking about because it turns out these looks are from his line Anti-Muse

Check out the images below.

Image zoom Eric McCandless/Freeform

Image zoom Eric McCandless/Freeform

Image zoom Eric McCandless/Freeform

Here's the official logline for the episode: "Zoey's twenty-first birthday celebration takes an unexpected turn when she makes a big decision regarding her future. Meanwhile, Doug learns that he's the reason Jazz is distracted from track."

Grown-ish airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform. On Friday, Feb. 28, EW will be in conversation with Shahidi and grown-ish costume designer Michelle R. Cole at the SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta.

