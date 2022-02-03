An injured Ana receives horrifying news in grown-ish sneak peek

Grown-ish type TV Show network Freeform genre Sitcom

Francia Raisa's Ana has more than one reason to be annoyed on grown-ish.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Ana winds up in the hospital after being injured in a hit-and-run. As if that wasn't bad enough, Ana realizes the entire crew knows she and Vivek (Jordan Buhat) hooked up in the midseason finale, which she was hoping to keep on the DL, when Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Jazz (Chloe Bailey), Nomi (Emily Arlook), and Vivek show up at her bedside.

Watch the clip above to see how exactly Ana finds out that her secret is out and her hilarious reaction.

All of that being said, it seems as though Ana will have far more important things on her mind. According to the episode's logline, Ana is faced with a "political and ethical dilemma" after the accident and "seeks advice from an unlikely source." Elsewhere in the episode, a freshman student bothers Aaron (Trevor Jackson), and Doug (Diggy Simmons) and sister Kiela (Daniella Perkins) face a new obstacle in their already complicated relationship.

Grown-ish airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform.

