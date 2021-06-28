Grown-ish season 4 trailer previews powerful protests and a surprise wedding

Grown-ish type TV Show network Freeform genre Sitcom

"Senior year, bitches!"

EW is exclusively debuting the new trailer for Freeform's grown-ish season 4, which, as the above Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) quote indicates, is set during the crew's final year at Cal U. Of course, you can expect relationship drama, strained friendships, messages about social justice, a group vacation, and more.

When we last checked in with the bright college sitcom, Zoey had not only decided to re-enroll in university, but she and Aaron (Trevor Jackson) finally pushed past their will-they-won't-they dynamic and became a couple. Meanwhile, Jazz (Chloe Bailey) and Doug (Diggy Simmons) broke up, Sky (Halle Bailey) qualified for the Olympics but her sister didn't, and Vivek (Jordan Buhat) got pulled over with drugs in his car in the final moments of season 3, so who knows how he's faring.

In the season 4 trailer, Zoey hopes she can start the year off with a clean slate, but that plan quickly falls apart. "Dammit, my clean state is dirty already," she laments. And here are some of the other highlights from the teaser: Zoey and Aaron get arrested, black-ish's Anthony Anderson drops by to scold his daughter, the entire friend group participates in Black Lives Matter protests (which feels like a natural continuation to Aaron protesting the school's investment in private prisons last season), and curiously, someone gets married.

Here's the official synopsis for season 4: "It's senior year and the finish line is in sight. Zoey Johnson returns to Cal U from her adventures on the road as a professional stylist. She and Aaron are finally in sync, romantically. But for the rest of the crew - just as it's all coming together, it's all coming apart at the seams. Friendships are tested, relationships get rocky, and the stakes are higher than ever. Will Zoey find her flow and make it to graduation or will she get thrown off course?"

Watch the trailer above.

Also starring Francia Raisa, Luka Sabbat, and Emily Arlook, grown-ish premieres Thursday, July 8 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

