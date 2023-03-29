Grown-ish to end with season 6, Yara Shahidi teases 'big' final season

"It has been such an honor play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years," Shahidi says.

Class will soon be dismissed over at Cal U.

Freeform announced Wednesday that Grown-ish has been renewed for a sixth and final season. The conclusion of the Black-ish spin-off will air in two parts, with season 6A returning in the summer and season 6B following in 2024.

Hailing from Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, Grown-ish has followed Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), the eldest daughter of Andre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross), as she heads to college and navigates the trials and tribulations of young adulthood.

Season 5 saw Zoey's graduation and the arrival of younger brother Andre Jr., a.k.a Junior (Marcus Scribner), on campus. The final season will continue to explore Junior's time at Cal U as he transitions from being Zoey's younger brother to the big man on campus, according to a synopsis.

Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner on 'Grown-ish' Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner on 'Grown-ish' | Credit: MIKE TAING/Freeform via Getty

Grown-ish also stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins, and counts Shahidi, Barris, Anderson, Craig Doyle, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok as executive producers.

"We've spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement," Barris said in a statement. "To be able to watch Yara, Marcus, and our entire Grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."

In a season 6 announcement video, Shahidi teased a "big" final season and confirmed guest stars Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak, and the Free Nationals. "You guys have been with us since season 1, and it has been such an honor play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years," she said. "Your support over the last five seasons has really meant the world to us."

Related content: