Grey's Anatomy alum T.R. Knight to join current cast for a PaleyFest conversation

The George O'Malley actor will moderate a panel discussion with the current stars of the ABC drama.
By Patrick Gomez March 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
Advertisement

Grey's Anatomy

Show More
type
  • TV Show
network
genre

The doctor is in.

Grey's Anatomy alum T.R. Knight has been tapped to moderate a PaleyFest panel celebrating the current cast of the ABC drama, EW can exclusively reveal.

Knight — who played George O'Malley on the first five seasons of Grey's — will lead a conversation with showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff, executive producer and star Debbie Allen, and cast members Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho.

The new intern class: Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, Midori Francis, and Alexis Floyd; T.R. Knight on 'Grey's Anatomy'
| Credit: Liliane Lathan/ABC/Getty; Frank Ockenfels/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

Knight left the show at the end of season 5 in May 2009 but returned for a season 17 episode, with his character visiting Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey while she battled COVID-19.

But the Grey's panel — taking place April 2 at 2 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles — is just one of many celebrating television at the annual PaleyFest event.

Breaking Bad alum and Your Honor star Bryan Cranston will moderate a conversation with Late Late Show with James Corden host and executive producer James Corden, executive producer Ben Winston, and executive producer Rob Crabbe, EW can also exclusively reveal.

Other previously announced PaleyFest 2023 panels include The Mandalorian, Abbott Elementary, Yellowstone, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — as well as a Yellowjackets panel moderated by EW senior editor Samantha Highfill.

See the full schedule and purchase tickets at paleyfest.org.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps

Grey's Anatomy

Meredith. Alex. Bailey. The doctors are definitely in on Shonda Rhimes' hospital melodrama.

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 19
rating
genre
creator
network
stream service
`

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com