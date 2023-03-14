Grey's Anatomy alum T.R. Knight to join current cast for a PaleyFest conversation
The doctor is in.
Grey's Anatomy alum T.R. Knight has been tapped to moderate a PaleyFest panel celebrating the current cast of the ABC drama, EW can exclusively reveal.
Knight — who played George O'Malley on the first five seasons of Grey's — will lead a conversation with showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff, executive producer and star Debbie Allen, and cast members Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho.
Knight left the show at the end of season 5 in May 2009 but returned for a season 17 episode, with his character visiting Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey while she battled COVID-19.
But the Grey's panel — taking place April 2 at 2 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles — is just one of many celebrating television at the annual PaleyFest event.
Breaking Bad alum and Your Honor star Bryan Cranston will moderate a conversation with Late Late Show with James Corden host and executive producer James Corden, executive producer Ben Winston, and executive producer Rob Crabbe, EW can also exclusively reveal.
Other previously announced PaleyFest 2023 panels include The Mandalorian, Abbott Elementary, Yellowstone, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — as well as a Yellowjackets panel moderated by EW senior editor Samantha Highfill.
See the full schedule and purchase tickets at paleyfest.org.
