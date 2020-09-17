See exclusive Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 teasers, posters

Following the news that Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 are both set to return in Novembe r — with a crossover, no less — EW has an exclusive first look at new teasers and key art for the upcoming seasons.

Each teaser features a photo catch-up to remind you of where the drama left off in both series. They also each feature a quick look at what's to come, including Teddy telling Owen that he's the man she loves. (Reminder: Grey's season 16 ended with him finding out that she'd cheated on him with Tom.)

As for the posters, they turn their attention to the crisis at hand as both shows will be addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Krista Vernoff, showrunner on both series, has already spoken about Grey's Anatomy handling the pandemic but recently told EW: "Those shows are on the same timeline, they exist in the same universe, they're three blocks apart in Seattle. The pandemic exists on Station 19 as well, but it looks and feels different on Station 19 because it's not a hospital so the protocols are different and everyone doesn't have to be in masks and PPE all the time. It's a little different."