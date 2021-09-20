Grey's Anatomy-Station 19 crossover trailer teases a wedding and 'one heck of a return'

Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy are returning with a bang ... and a lot of drama.

ABC just released a new promo for the Station 19-Grey's Anatomy crossover event that will launch the news seasons of both shows, and from what we can tell, what starts as Owen and Teddy's wedding takes a drastic turn for the worse.

The trailer (below) shows Owen and Teddy happy and ready to tie the knot, but it also shows a car crash, an explosion, and Owen retuning to the hospital in his dress shirt, which is never a good sign.

Additionally, the trailer promises answers for Link and Amelia, and teases "one heck of a return" as someone from Meredith's past reappears. Now, we already know that this season will see the return of Kate Burton, Kate Walsh, and Abigail Spencer, but we wouldn't put it past this show to usher in another familiar face for the premiere. (We also know Peter Gallagher is joining as an old friend of Meredith's mom.)

Watch the full trailer above.

Season 5 of Station 19 and season 18 of Grey's Anatomy return to ABC on Thursday, Sept. 30.

