Grey's Anatomy adds Skylar Astin in recurring role

Grey Sloan Memorial is getting a pitch perfect new visitor.

Astin is set to recur on season 18 as Todd Eames, who's described as "charming and handsome with a gentle soul." According to his character description, he holds a PhD in environmental sciences and "loves a good spreadsheet." In other words, don't expect this guy to be joining anyone in an operating room. Rather, something else brings him to Grey Sloan: His sister. It seems Todd's sister is pregnant and a patient at the hospital.

We could theorize about which doctors he'll interact with most: If his sister's pregnant, odds are she'll be Jo's (Camilla Luddington) patient. But really, all we care about is that Astin keeps his musical skills to himself in this role. Grey's already did the musical episode thing, and we all know how that turned out.

Astin's first episode, titled "Put the Squeeze on Me," will air on March 24.

Variety first reported the news.

