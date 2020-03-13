Image zoom Kelsey McNeal/abc

Grey's Anatomy is the latest show to halt production over the spread of the coronavirus. ABC has released the letter that was sent to the cast and crew, which announces that "out of an abundance of caution," production on the hit series will be postponed, effective immediately, for "at least two weeks." As the letter states, they're "waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves."

The decision was made after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti suggested people avoid gatherings of 50 or more people. Read the full letter, signed by executive producers Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, and James D. Parriott, below:

To Our Incredible Cast and Crew:

Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.

This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50.

Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed.

Thank you for all that you do!

Krista, Debbie, & James

Grey's is just the latest TV show to halt production, joining the likes of the CW's Riverdale, Apple's The Morning Show, and more.

