Grey's Anatomy resumes filming as Ellen Pompeo shares first photo from set

The doctors are officially back in on Grey's Anatomy.

The ABC drama has resumed filming after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shut down with four episodes left to shoot in season 16. On Tuesday, star Ellen Pompeo shared the first photo from the set for season 17.

"First time back in my scrubs... since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid," Pompeo wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a selfie with costar Richard Flood, who plays Dr. Cormac Hayes. "I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing... this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud."

Showrunner Krista Vernoff previously confirmed that Shonda Rhimes' long-running medical drama will incorporate the coronavirus pandemic in season 17, and star Giacomo Gianniotti recently revealed that they're "going to start the season about a month and a half into full COVID."

"It's going to take place a little bit beyond where we left off with the last season," Gianniotti said while adding that he had not received any season 17 scripts at the time. "We might have some flashbacks. We might have some things where we're referencing last season, just to give us some context leading up. But we are going to have a little leap when we start this season in terms of time. We're not picking up right where we left off."

Vernoff previously confirmed to EW that there will be a "reset" of some kind for season 17. "We certainly can't just shoot what was going to be [episode] 22 [of season 16] and make it the premiere because it wasn't designed as a premiere," she said. "So for sure we're going to have to reconsider a lot of things."

As for safety precautions for filming, Gianniotti said, "Our producers are all rapidly trying to implement all of these protocols to keep everybody safe. We're obviously going to be tested multiple times a week and sort of separated in zones. We're going to have a lot less personnel on set... We're uniquely lucky that we get to wear PPE [personal protective equipment] because we play doctors, so for other shows that aren't in the doctor world I really feel for them because that's an added challenge that they have to face."

