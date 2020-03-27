Grey's Anatomy season to end early with episode 21 serving as the finale

Image zoom Christopher Willard/ABC

Grey's Anatomy type TV Show network ABC genre Drama Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Grey's Anatomy's 16th season will officially be cut short.

ABC has announced that the long-running medical drama will move up its finale date — originally set to air on May 16 — to Thursday, April 9, with the season's 21st episode serving as its finale. The hour, which was the last one the production was able to complete before stopping due to the coronavirus pandemic, is titled "Put on a Happy Face."

Furthermore, ABC announced that they are not planning to resume production on the season once they're allowed to go back to work, meaning that the season will come to a true end on April 9th. However, as had been announced, Grey's Anatomy has already been renewed for season 17.

Additionally, ABC noted that this programming shift does not affect Station 19 or How to Get Away With Murder, both of which will stick to their May 14th finale dates.

Those behind the series were among the teams from hospital set dramas who donated personal protective equipment to healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: