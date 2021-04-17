Here's exactly when April is coming back to Grey's Anatomy

Sarah Drew is the latest in a long line of actors who have returned to the medical drama this season after some time away. ( Patrick Dempsey , T.R. Knight , Chyler Leigh , and Eric Dane have all appeared in season 17.) But unlike many of the others who came before her, April seems to be returning to the real world and not Meredith's ( Ellen Pompeo ) purgatory-esque beach setting.

Drew, who first appeared on the show in season 6, left at the end of season 14. And although we still don't know much about her guest appearance, the actress has revealed that her episode will air on Thursday, May 6. And based on the photo she tweeted, it's safe to say that April will get to spend some time with Jackson (Jesse Williams), a.k.a. her ex, a.k.a. the father of her child.