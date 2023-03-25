Paging the OR! Grey's Anatomy renewed for 20th season, names new showrunner
Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will be accepting patients for another year.
ABC has officially renewed Grey's Anatomy, its longest-running prime-time scripted series, for a 20th season, EW has confirmed. The beloved medical drama also announced that Meg Marinis will replace Krista Vernoff as showrunner.
Marinis has been a part of Grey's production staff since 2006. Over the years, she's risen through its ranks, working as a production assistant, medical researcher, story editor, and writer with more than 35 episodes of the show under her belt. For the past four seasons, Marinis has served as an executive producer.
In January, Vernoff announced that she would be departing both Grey's and the series Station 19 at the end of their current seasons. She has overseen the hit medical series for the past six years and its firehouse spin-off for the past four.
"The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers' rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week," Vernoff said in a statement at the time. "I will be forever grateful to [creator] Shonda Rhimes for her trust and to Disney and ABC for their support. The last time I left Grey's Anatomy, I was gone for seven seasons and the show was still going when Shonda called me to run it. So I'm not saying goodbye because that would be too bittersweet. I'm saying, 'See you in seven seasons.'"
Meredith. Alex. Bailey. The doctors are definitely in on Shonda Rhimes' hospital melodrama.
