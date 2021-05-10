Grey's Anatomy renewed for season 18

Despite all its twists and talk of ending, season 17 is not the end for Grey's Anatomy. ABC's long-running medical drama has been renewed for its 18th season.

The groundbreaking drama, which first premiered in March of 2005, started as the story of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her fellow interns as they learned what it was like to be at the bottom of the surgical food chain. (And for a few of them, what it was like to fall in love with an attending). But that was only the start of their journey.

Grey's Anatomy "Grey's Anatomy" will go on to an 18th season. | Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

For 17 seasons now, fans have watched as Seattle Grace Hospital became Seattle Grace Mercy West, and eventually, Grey Sloane Memorial. They watched as Meredith survived a bomb in a body cavity, drowning, a hospital shooting, a plane crash, and so much more. They watched as new faces arrived and old ones said oftentimes heartbreaking goodbyes.

And with season 17 featuring so many familiar faces — Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight, Chyler Leigh, Eric Dane, and Sarah Drew all returned in one way or another — there has been a lot of discussion about whether it will be the show's end. But now we know that it's not.

In addition to renewing Grey's for season 18, ABC has also renewed spinoff Station 19 for its fifth season.

"The writers, directors, casts and crews of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season," showrunner of both shows, Krista Vernoff, said in a statement. "Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I've been truly blown away – particularly by our tireless crews – as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories."

