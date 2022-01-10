Grey's Anatomy renewed for season 19

Grey's Anatomy Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Someway, somehow, Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) story continues!

ABC has renewed Grey's Anatomy, the longest-running primetime medical drama, for season 19. What began as the story of Meredith Grey's surgical internship has evolved, following Meredith (and others) through various stages of their careers, their love lives, and in typical Grey's fashion, their traumas.

The show is currently airing its 18th season, which sees Meredith splitting time between Minnesota and Seattle and spending time with new love interest Nick (Scott Speedman).

"Grey's Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it's clear that fans can't get enough of Shonda Rhimes' brilliant creation," Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said in a press release. "We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come."

"I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," creator Shonda Rhimes said in the same release. "This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."

Grey's Anatomy season 18 returns Thursday, Feb. 24 on ABC.

