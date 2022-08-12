"Let's give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey's family."

Grey's Anatomy's James Pickens Jr. scrubs in with new cast members

Grey-Sloan Memorial has some new arrivals, and they're getting a proper welcome.

Grey's Anatomy veteran James Pickens Jr. has embraced the latest arrivals to the cast, celebrating with a photo of the "Grey's family" in an Instagram post.

In the image, Pickens Jr. stands with the "new interns" — Nick Therho, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., and Alexis Floyd — on the set of the ABC medical drama.

The 67-year-old actor has played Dr. Richard Webber since the series debuted in 2005.

The official account for the long-running series extended the sentiment, commenting: "Welcome to the fam."

Kim Raver, who has suggested she'll be returning this season, also shared her excitement, writing; "YESSSSS!!" while cast member Jake Borelli added, "This picture makes me SO happy Jim :)"

Glee alum Shum Jr. was announced as a new cast member in July. He is set to play Daniel "Blue" Kwan, a first-year surgical resident with an intriguing backstory involving his past as a college athlete and military member.

The new image comes after Ellen Pompeo revealed she'll be scaling down her commitment to the series. She will appear in eight episodes of the upcoming 19th season, as she prepares to headline a new limited series on Hulu. The as-yet-untitled project centers on the true story of a couple who adopt an orphan they believe to have a rare form of dwarfism but come to suspect their new daughter isn't the 8-year-old she claims to be.

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

