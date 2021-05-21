Here's how Grey's Anatomy said goodbye to Jackson Avery

Warning: This post contains spoilers about the Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Another doctor has said goodbye to Grey's Anatomy.

On Thursday, Grey's aired Jesse Williams' final episode as Jackson Avery. After joining the show in season 6 as an orange scrub-wearing resident from Mercy West, Jackson decided to move to Boston to run the Harper Avery Foundation.

After last week's episode saw him convince April (Sarah Drew) to move to Boston with him to raise their daughter together, this week gave us Jackson's last day at the hospital. After handing in his resignation to Bailey (Chandra Wilson), he said goodbye to Jo (Camilla Luddington). He then told a healthy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) the news, at which point she realized she's the last man standing from their residency class. Everyone else has either died or left. We then got this great exchange:

Meredith: "You go give em hell, Avery."

Jackson: "Thanks for showing me how."

Although, that wouldn't be their last exchange: When Meredith wasn't interested in attending her "clap out" — the ceremony where the hospital lines up and applauds COVID patients that get to go home — it was Jackson who busted her out and drove her home.

Jackson then met up with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), who begged him for a job. As Tom explained, when he was battling COVID, he lost six roommates and he was the only white guy. Now, he wants to help make the world a better place. "Let me become worthy of being spared," he told Jackson. "I want to be an ally." Ultimately, Jackson agreed to let him come along and work at the foundation. As for Germann's time on the show, EW has confirmed that he's no longer a series regular but is expected to show up in the future as a guest star.

In the end, Jackson's final scene was simple: He drove past the hospital one last time, we got a montage of wonderful moments, and then he drove away. He's headed home to Boston.