Chambers still remembers how he felt while shooting the Grey’s pilot. “Nerves, definitely nerves,” he recalls. “I was with all these other actors, I didn’t know anybody, and I was hoping the show would be a success and thank God it worked out.” Luddington, who came much later, spent her first day “geeking out” in Meredith’s house “when I wasn’t supposed to be there. We weren’t even shooting and I just kind of crept on and investigated everything, because I was a fan of the show. So my first memories of being on set was even before we started filming anything and I was sneaking into Meredith’s house.”